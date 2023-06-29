The Central Coast, a hub of sophisticated ciders, has a flavorful fest afoot

What to Know Central Coast Cider Festival

Saturday, Aug. 12 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Atascadero

APPLES IN AUGUST: We might think of the pretty pomme as a feature of fall, and we'd be correct to lean in that direction. For apples and autumn are an iconic duo, appearing in treats, beverages, foodstuffs, and the sorts of decorations we see in stores, shops, and basically anywhere that displays seasonal frippery. But around the apple-loving Golden State? The "core" of the celebrating begins in August, with snacky affairs like the Gravenstein Apple Fair popping up in Sonoma and Oak Glen revving up for its multi-month apple season, which generally begins at the start of September (though finding cider doughnuts or thick slices of apple pie on any day around the sweet San Bernardino County village is usually a snap). But you say you're seeking a well-made hard cider in the first part of August?

LOOK TO ATASCADERO, where the Central Coast Cider Festival will bubble and brew on Aug. 12. A line-up of regional favorites will be at the four-hour festivity, including Sycamore Ranch Cider Works and Tin City Cider Co., giving guests a chance to discover new favorites (or revisit those libations that they've grown to love). Of course, it isn't all about apples when it comes to the 21-plus cider set; pears and other deep-toned fruits can and do make charismatic cameos. For more on the Atascadero Lake Pavilion party, visit this site now.