Three People Dead After Falling Through Ice on Arizona Lake

The three were walking on Woods Canyon Lake when they fell through.

KPNX

Three people are dead after falling through the ice on a lake in central Arizona.  

The three were walking on Woods Canyon Lake, about 30 miles from the central Arizona city of Payson, when then they fell through. 

The victims have been identified as Narayana Muddana, 49, Gokul Mediseti, 47, and Haritha Muddana, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Haritha Muddana's age was unclear.

Emergency crews found Haritha Muddana's body Monday night and continued to search for the other victims, according to officials.

The incident is under investigation. 

