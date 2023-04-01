‘TikTok Traveling Grannies' Return Home to Texas After 80-Day Around-the-World Trip

There was an eruption of joy and cheers from family as Ellie Hamby and Sandy Hazelip arrived at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, exactly 80 days after they departed to visit all seven continents of the world.

"Actually, Sandy's the one that came up with the idea. She said, ‘Ellie why don't we consider traveling around the world in 80 days when we're 80?’" said Ellie Hamby.

Hamby said, thanks to the pandemic, the trip didn’t actually happen until the friends of 23 years had turned 81. Having traveled together several other times, she said they spent years preparing. Still, some doubted their plan would ever take off.

Then in January, the friends departed for their first stop in Antarctica, proving them all wrong.

"We went to the North Pole in Lapland and saw the northern lights and took a sleigh ride. We were in Zanzibar. We went to Egypt, India, Nepal, Bali, Japan, Rome and of course, London, too,” said Hamby.

And thanks to the magic of social media, along the way, the friends found fame.

"People would ask us, ‘Do you have TikTok?’ Well, no. Maybe we should get this going,” she said.

Within days, thousands were stopping mid-scroll across multiple platforms to watch the octogenarians tango in Argentina, catch a ride on camelback through Egypt and explore the North Pole via a husky-drawn sleigh.

Fans commented, tagging friends they hope to do the same with one day. Some even recognized them from the interviews aired and published around the world.

"Even when we arrived in LAX, two people came up and said, ‘You're the TikTok traveling grannies.’ Yes! That's us,” said Hamby.

Those who stopped them often told them they were an inspiration, a message they’ll hold onto as they readjust to life at home in Abilene and Eastland.

“The thing that has excited both of us is how we've brought people joy as they followed us on this adventure,” said Sandy Hazelip.

They said they also hope they've inspired future generations to realize you’re never too old to take in all the world has to offer.

To read more about the friends’ adventure, visit their website.