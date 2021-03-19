Universal Studios Japan Finally Opens COVID-Delayed Super Nintendo World

The Super Nintendo World finally opened at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on Thursday.

Officials had postponed the launch of the area featuring Mario and related characters twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The area cost more than $550 million dollars to build and took six years to realize.

Guests get to experience ride attractions using cutting-edge video technology like racing on a Mario kart.

Visitors can also purchase a power-up band to collect virtual coins and items.

Universal Studios Japan is taking measures against the spread of coronavirus infections and limiting the number of admissions for the time being.

Universal Studios also recently announced that it was re-starting construction of its new Epic Universe park in Florida, which will also be home to the highly-anticipated Super Nintendo World, will be within a larger 750-acre site just a few miles from the existing resort.

