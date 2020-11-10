‘Ginormous' Sinkhole Opens Under Van Parked on a Crenshaw Street

A van parked in front of a home fell into a sinkhole that opened up Tuesday morning on a street in the Crenshaw area.

The white van, a 1992 Dodge Xplorer and veteran of many road trips, was on its side with its front half in the sinkhole. The pavement collapse was caused by a water main break near Buckingham Road and Obama Boulevard.

No one was injured, but it was a surprising and sad sight for the owners, who said the old Dodge has sentimental value.

"Every time I look at it, I'm like, 'No way,'" said van owner Amber Anderson. "But, it's real."

No one was inside when the van fell into the sinkhole. Neighbors alerted the owners and described what they saw as the van nose-dived into the street.

"We stepped outside and saw this ginormous hole," said Anderson. "We didn't hear anything.

"After speaking to a few people, it was a slow dive into the ground."

The van was removed at about 10 a.m. Its owners said it's likely to be deemed a total loss.

Anderson and Glenn Delaney said they've taken the van on some unforgettable road trips.

"I've been to Vegas in that van. I've been to Arizona in the van... tailgating," said Delaney. "I love the van."

About 20 customers were affected by the 8-inch pipe break. Buckingham Road will be closed from Obama to Exposition boulevard during repairs, which are expected to last up to 14 hours.

Two fire hydrants also were knocked out of service.