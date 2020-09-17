Driver Doing Donuts in Rancho Penasquitos Park Leaves Truck Behind

San Diego police are looking for the driver who vandalized a Rancho Peñasquitos park overnight.

Multiple callers reported a truck flipped over on its side at Hilltop Park early on Thursday morning, San Diego police spokesman Scott Lockwood told NBC 7.

The driver of the late-model white Toyota Tacoma was doing donuts on the grass, tearing long grooves through the lawn in Hilltop Park when he tipped the vehicle onto its side, crumpling its passenger-side mirror and apparently deploying the driver-side airbag.

Dog walkers and joggers took in the sight of the tracks -- some of them hundreds of feet long -- in the normally peaceful park on Thursday around 7:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect abandoned his truck and fled the scene.

"Someone described a male going into the bushes from the vehicle," Lockwood said. "We checked the area and were unable to locate anyone."

It's not known if anybody was hurt in the incident.

The vehicle was impounded, and a vandalism report was filed for damage to the grass, Lockwood said.