Vanessa Bryant Reaches $28.85M Settlement With LA County Over Helicopter Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, has reached an almost $30 million settlement with Los Angeles County over photos taken of the scene of the deadly 2020 helicopter crash, an attorney for the county said.

The settlement is for $28.85 million and resolves all claims involving the county, Mira Hashmall, lead trial counsel for Los Angeles County in the case, said in a statement.

The settlement brings to an end litigation with the county over grim photos first responders took of the site of the Jan. 26, 2020, crash, which were later leaked.

Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, 41; his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant; and seven other people died in the crash in Calabasas, near the Southern California coast, northwest of Los Angeles.

Read more at NBCNews.com.