Car almost hits man after crashing into Arizona beauty salon, video shows

Investigators said the driver lost control of the car while in the parking lot

By Eric Mullin

A man sitting inside an Arizona beauty salon was nearly hit by a car after it crashed into the building.

Security footage from Belle Vie Salon Studios obtained by TMX News captured the moment a tan car hopped a parking lot curb and crashed into the front entrance of the Chandler, Arizona, business on Saturday afternoon.

An angle of the crash from inside the building shows a man sitting on a couch looking at his phone as the car came plowing into the lobby. The vehicle came to a rest just a few feet away from where the man was seated.

The driver, who was an older woman, suffered a minor leg injury in the crash, the Chandler Police Department said via NBC affiliate KYMA. There were no other injuries reported, according to authorities.

Investigators said the driver lost control of the car while in the parking lot. They do not believe impairment led to the crash.

The woman also hit a black car, which had to be towed, in the parking lot, according to KYMA. Previous damage to the front of the tan car is visible before it makes impact with the building.

The driver of the black car, Mario Cardona, thought it was a hit-and-run and can be seen following the tan car as it makes its way toward the beauty salon.

“It was a very bad crash. It was very loud," Cardona said of the car hitting the building, via KYMA. "There were about six people that immediately ran out."

