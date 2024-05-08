Bedbug numbers are bouncing back. Here's how to avoid them on your travels

Summer travelers: take note. You might encounter bedbugs – or unwittingly give a free ride to some. One East Bay family needed our Responds team’s help to correct a costly insect issue that detoured a trip. Our team found some expert advice for you, plus a list from Orkin Pest Control of where exterminators are seeing the most bedbugs.

Nathan Gaither’s most recent trip might leave you scratching your head, arms and legs.

“I went to Kentucky. That’s where I went to school. And my high school best friend, from Pleasanton, was actually getting married out there,” said Gaither.

His photo album includes friends, family and bedbugs in an Airbnb.

“All it took was pulling back the covers and looking at the line on the mattress,” Gaither recalled. “They were all over the place. You could easily tell.”

The Gaithers learned the hard way that the bedbug population is bouncing back.

“There is more of a risk,” said Ben Hottel, an entomologist with Orkin.

Hottel said bedbugs are hitchhikers – and COVID slowed them down.

“When everything shut down, we saw a really drastic reduction in bedbugs because people weren’t traveling as much,” Hotel explained.

But now, people are traveling. So, the bedbug population is growing again.

“It’s been increasing more and more,” Hottel said.

Hottel suggests we all check for bedbugs on vacation. Immediately, inspect the bed and boxspring.

“Close looks around there, in the cracks and crevices. That’s usually where they’re going to be hiding at,” Hottel said.

Next, turn your attention to the headboard.

“Bang on the headboard a little bit to see if they scatter from behind there,” Hottel suggested.

All clear? Rest assured.

But play it safe, anyway. Keep your suitcase away from the bed.

“Don’t open it up and leave it on top of the bed. Because that’s where the bedbugs are at,” Hotel said.

When you get home, fire up the washer and dryer.

Hottel said high heat will kill a six-legged souvenir from trying to infest your home.

Hottel said it’s strong incentive to do the laundry when you get home.

So, where are you most likely to encounter bedbugs? Orkin recently compiled a “50 Worst U.S. Cities” for bedbugs list.

Chicago, New York and Philadelphia sit at the top. San Francisco is ranked 41st.

“That’s just based off of what we’ve seen with our business,” Hottel said.

Louisville, where the Gaithers encountered bedbugs, ranked 49th, just behind San Francisco.

So, what happened after the Gaithers found these fiends? His family high-tailed it to a hotel.

“Of course, at that point, it’s top dollar that they’re paying. They don’t really have a choice. They needed somewhere to sleep,” Gaither said.

That last-minute booking cost them $1,200 extra. Gaither expected Airbnb to cover the bill. But, no.

“Airbnb was kinda shutting us down,” Gaither said.

“I was paying the entire Marriott stay out of pocket, completely,” he added.

“It did not feel fair. Because, obviously, when you book a place through Airbnb, you expect a clean and safe stay,” Gaither continued.

He was frustrated and contacted the NBC Bay Area Responds team.

“I love NBC Bay Area, and I see your program, NBC Responds,” Gaither said.

We contacted Airbnb.

“All of a sudden, the entire tone just switched from them,” Gaither said.

Airbnb didn’t share any details.

But Gaither said it covered the cost of the emergency hotel and refunded his Airbnb booking.

“It was a giant chunk of change, almost $2,000. It was quite a lot,” Gaither said.

“Thank you for helping us out. All’s well that ends well,” he added.

Orkin said hotels, especially big chains, have generally adopted a pest control routine to prevent bedbug outbreaks.

What about vacation rentals and mom and pops? Ask them upfront before you spend any money booking: what are you doing about bedbugs? And what will you do if we find them?