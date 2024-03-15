caught on camera

Video shows dramatic rescue of pair trapped in car that crashed into Florida canal

Authorities say the driver had a medical episode and accelerated the car into the canal.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were saved by a Florida police officer after their car crashed into a canal, leaving them trapped inside.

Bodycam footage released by Coral Springs Police captured the terrifying moment when Officer Christopher Moss jumped into the canal to save the two people.

"Is there anyone else in the car? Nobody else?" one of the officers is heard asking.

Moss, an officer who has been with the Coral Springs Police Department for eight years, responded to the incident Thursday afternoon. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Officer Moss was in the area and he responded within two minutes," said Coral Springs Police Chief Bradley McKeone.

Authorities say the driver had a medical episode and accelerated the car into the canal bordering Margate and Coral Springs near West Sample Road and Riverside Drive.

When Moss got to the canal, he heard cries of help from the two people trapped inside.

U.S. & World

Supreme Court 1 hour ago

In shadow of Trump tweets, Supreme Court outlines when officials can be sued for social media use

Amazon 2 hours ago

Eva Longoria awarded $50 million for charity as part of Bezos annual prize

"When I first saw the vehicle, and to be able to hear what was transpiring inside the vehicle, I knew I needed to get there immediately," Moss said.

His first thought was to take off his gear and jump into the water. 

"I swam over to the vehicle, and the doors were locked," Moss said. "I was able to shatter the driver's side front and rear windows. I located two people inside the vehicle at which point I was able to get the rear door open."

One of the victims was able to swim to safety, while Moss helped the other. 

The two people trapped inside the car got out just in time. Moments later the car began to submerge even further into the canal.

Neither of the people in the car suffered from any major injuries, police said.

"I couldn’t be more proud of Officer Moss and other officers on scene and the fire department," McKeone said.

This article tagged under:

caught on camera
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us