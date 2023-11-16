North Carolina

Video shows North Carolina police officer beating a woman on the ground

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings pleaded for the public to allow an internal investigation to run its course.

By NBC News

Video emerged of a Black woman on the ground being punched by a white male police officer in North Carolina, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident, which was captured in bystander video, unfolded Monday afternoon as four officers appeared to hold down the woman as a fifth officer hit her several times.

She and another man were allegedly smoking marijuana in public when the police approached them, authorities said.

"I get it. I understand the outrage," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters. "I understand the emotions that come when you look at a video that involves an officer who is punching a female who we’re trying to make the arrest and subdue."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The officers involved were not immediately identified, and Jennings said his department is going through the legal and administrative steps needed to get body camera video released.

The officer has been removed from patrol duties as the internal investigation continues.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

North Carolina
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us