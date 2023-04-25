Video Shows Pickup Truck Carrying 12 Migrants Rolling Over During High-Speed Chase in Texas

A pickup truck carrying 12 migrants crashed after a high-speed chase on a Texas highway just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The chase took place on Saturday on the Bentsen Palm highway, south of McAllen, Texas.

#RGV: A smuggler from Mexico led @TxDPS on a high-speed chase in Hidalgo County. The driver lost control on a dirt road & rolled over. Multiple illegal immigrants fled on foot. Troopers arrested the driver & apprehended 5 illegal immigrants from Mexico. The driver faces charges… pic.twitter.com/Qw8vQKsRVx — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) April 24, 2023

A video posted on Twitter by Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, shows a man, later identified as 20-year-old Eduardo Herrera, driving a pickup truck with 12 migrants inside before losing control on a dirt road and rolling over.

As police cruisers surround Olivarez's truck, the video shows several migrants jumping out before running away.

Herrera, originally from Mexico, was charged with evading arrest and human smuggling, Lt. Olivarez said. Herrera and five others arrested were then referred to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The other seven immigrants ran away, according to Olivarez.