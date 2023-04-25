US-Mexico Border

Video Shows Pickup Truck Carrying 12 Migrants Rolling Over During High-Speed Chase in Texas

Five migrants and the driver were detained after the accident

By Gerardo Pons

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pickup truck carrying 12 migrants crashed after a high-speed chase on a Texas highway just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The chase took place on Saturday on the Bentsen Palm highway, south of McAllen, Texas.

A video posted on Twitter by Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, shows a man, later identified as 20-year-old Eduardo Herrera, driving a pickup truck with 12 migrants inside before losing control on a dirt road and rolling over.

As police cruisers surround Olivarez's truck, the video shows several migrants jumping out before running away.

Herrera, originally from Mexico, was charged with evading arrest and human smuggling, Lt. Olivarez said. Herrera and five others arrested were then referred to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The other seven immigrants ran away, according to Olivarez.

US-Mexico BorderTexasUS Mexico Border
