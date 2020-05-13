‘Virtual Love’ Shines at the Joshua Tree Music Fest

MUSIC AS A SOOTHING SOURCE OF JOY? Oh goodness, we won't quibble with that. The right tune at the right time has the amazing power to uplift, to calm, and to deepen our unfurling thoughts, wherever they're roaming. And some in-real-life scenes offer those feel-good music experiences to their fans, song after song after song. Take the desert meet-up, the one that happens in the spring and fall each year. It's the Joshua Tree Music Festival we're talking about, and it has become a popular go-to for global sounds, strum-ready dance moments, and the chance to connect with a blithe-of-spirit community. The Maytime gathering is not happening in 2020, at least in the physical sense, but organizers plan on flooding fans with "Virtual Love," from afar, from May 14-18.

THE ONLINE HAPPENING... looks to inspire some of the warmth found at the festival, and it will do so in a number of charming and amazing ways. There will be theme days, if you'd like to costume-up at home, and a host of events, from dance parties to a trash art project (a-ok for kids, too). Yoga, storytelling, music, and more fill out the four-day festival. And if you're missing the vendors at this funky happening, be not blue: There'll be a virtual marketplace, too, meaning you can shop for gourmet chocolates, pretty hats, and a host of wearables, too.