With summer upon us, energy bills are likely to skyrocket as we try to keep our homes cool and comfortable in the sweltering heat. However, there are practical and smart ways to curb those rising costs without sacrificing comfort.

Here are five effective strategies to help you lower your energy bills during the hot summer months:

Be smart about your thermostat

One of the easiest ways to lower the cost of your energy bill is to be mindful of how you are using your thermostat. Contrary to popular belief, setting your thermostat to an extremely low temperature won’t cool your home any faster. Instead, opt for a comfortable temperature setting while you are at home and raise it before you leave. This small adjustment will spare your air conditioner from overuse.

Rearrange for efficiency

Avoid placing any household electronics and other heat-emitting items near your thermostat or air conditioning sensors. Items such as lamps, televisions, and other electronics give off heat and make your system run longer than necessary.

Use curtains strategically

Curtains and blinds can play a huge role in regulating indoor temperatures. To block out heat from the sun and keep your home cool, draw your curtains or blinds on south-facing windows. Alternatively for north-facing windows, keep curtains and blinds open to bring in natural light.

Keep your system clean

Maintaining your air conditioning system will help it operate more efficiently and use less energy. Regularly vacuuming your air intake vents helps remove the build up of dust, allowing for better airflow and strain on your air conditioner. Additionally, consider scheduling maintenance checks to identify and address any potential issues with your cooling system.

Turn on your ceiling fan

Ceiling fans are a quick, cost-effective way to achieve a comfortable indoor environment. During the summer, set the switch on your ceiling fans to spin counterclockwise. This will push the cold air down, creating a breeze that makes the room feel cooler. However, be sure to turn the fans off when you leave the room. According to the EPA, ceiling fans cool people, not rooms.

By following these five tips, you can not only stay cool this summer but significantly reduce the costs of your energy bills throughout the summer.