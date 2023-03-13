When and where are golf’s four majors in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Golf’s unofficial fifth major is in the books.

The 2023 Players Championship wrapped up on Sunday with Scottie Scheffler emerging as the winner.

With a score of 17-under, the 2022 Masters winner finished five strokes ahead of the second-place Tyrrell Hatton at the Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Scheffler’s victory came with a staggering $4.5 million in prize money out of the $25 million purse.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

So when are the actual majors in 2023?

Here’s what to know about the four biggest events in golf this year.

When and where is the 2023 Masters?

The Masters is up first from April 6-9. Scheffler will be aiming for a second green jacket at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia after winning there last year for his first major championship.

When and where is the 2023 PGA Championship?

Once the green jacket is awarded, the PGA Championship is next from May 18-21 at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. The 2022 PGA Championship featured a thrilling finish, with Justin Thomas outlasting Will Zalatoris in a playoff at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma for his second victory in the tournament.

When and where is the 2023 U.S. Open?

Open season begins with the U.S. Open from June 15-18. Last year’s U.S. Open was held at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, where Matt Fitzpatrick finished atop the leaderboard for his first PGA Tour victory. But this year’s tournament will be played on the other side of the country at the Los Angeles Country Club in California.

When and where is the 2023 Open Championship?

The action shifts across the pond from July 20-23 for the fourth and final major. Following a trip to the Old Course at St Andrews in 2022, Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, will host this year’s British Open.

Can Cameron Smith hoist the Claret Jug again after winning it last year for his first major championship?

What are the purses and prize money for golf’s major tournaments in 2023?

The purse and prize money details for each of the majors haven’t been released yet. But here’s a look back at the figures from 2022:

The Masters: $15 million purse, $2.7 million first-place prize

PGA Championship: $15 million purse, $2.7 million first-place prize

U.S. Open: $17.5 million purse, $3.15 million first-place prize

Open Championship: $14 million purse, $2.5 million first-place prize

The 2022 Players Championship had a larger purse ($20 million) and first-place prize ($3.6 million) than all four majors.