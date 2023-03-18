A 6-year-old boy was alone at their Whittier home with his mother on a night in January when she fell seriously ill.

Kim Gomez was suffering from a horrible stomach virus. Her son Fabian could tell something was very wrong.

“He saw me and said, ‘Mommy, you look really sick,’” Gomez said. “I said, ‘Mommy doesn’t feel good.’”

I don't care about being a hero. I care about people. Fabian Gomez, 6

Following a call with an urgent care nurse, Gomez suffered through hours of vomiting and was unable to keep liquids down.

She told her son she was going to call for help, so Fabian got dressed and prepared for paramedics to arrive. They were walking to the door as Gomez was about to call 911 when a frightening situation turned desperate.

Gomez passed out.

“She fell down on the floor, and she wouldn’t wake up,” Fabian said.

Gomez had show Fabian how to call 911 in case of a medical emergency. It was time to put what he learned into action.

“I called 911, and I gave them the name of our street and address,” Fabian said.

With paramedics on the way, Fabian held him mom’s hand. Gomez said her son followed directions perfectly and, likely, saved her life.

He was honored this week for his heroic actions on Jan. 28 by the city of Whittier at City Hall.

How does Fabian feel about being called a hero?

“I don’t care about being a hero,” Fabian said. “I just care about people.”