Wisconsin shooting

Police Respond to Wisconsin Casino, Hotel After Reports of Shooting

Police respond to a reported shooting in Wisconsin.
WGBA

An undetermined number of people were shot Saturday at a hotel connected to Wisconsin's Oneida Casino, according to the Oneida Nation.

"There was an active shooter at the Radisson Inn that is connected to the Oneida Casino. The suspect is in custody and multiple people were shot/injured. At this time we cannot confirm the number of casualties," Oneida Nation said in a statement. "Police and ambulance are securing the buildings and getting people to safety."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Oneida Casino in Green Bay initially said there was an active shooter at the casino. Bobbi Webster, a spokesperson, said Saturday evening that she didn't have information on how many were shot or their conditions.

U.S. & World

Afghanistan 19 hours ago

Formal Start of Final Phase of Afghan Pullout by US, NATO

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Medina Spirit Gives Bob Baffert Record 7th Kentucky Derby Win

Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff's Office told The Associated Press they have no details on the casino incident.

Please check back for updates to this developing story.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Wisconsin shootingWisconsin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us