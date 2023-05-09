news

Woman Lost in Australian Outback Survives on Lollipops and Wine for 5 Days, Police Say

The woman told police she got lost after she took the wrong turn and her car got stuck in the mud as she tried to turn around.

By Gerardo Pons

A woman who was stranded in the Australian wilderness was rescued by authorities after surviving on candy and a bottle of wine for five days, authorities said on Saturday.

The 48-year-old woman, identified by police only as Lilian, was rescued by officers after she was seen waving down a helicopter near her car on May 4th.

Officials said the woman was able to survive for five days because she had taken along some snacks and lollipops as well as a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother, Wodonga Police Station Sgt. Martin Torpey said. 

She also used her car to heat herself overnight, Torpey added.

“After being lost in the bush for five days, she was extremely relieved and grateful to see us and we were just as happy to see her,” Torpey said.

The woman was around 37 miles from the closest town and unable to walk due to health problems, authorities said. The area has no cellphone reception.

The 48-year-old was subsequently rescued and taken to a hospital to be treated for dehydration. 

