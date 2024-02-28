Stanley Cup

Woman on TikTok says her Stanley cup saved her from a stray bullet

The viral video has over three million views on TikTok

A woman in Steubenville, Ohio, has made an intriguing claim about her Stanley Cup.

According to her, the cup saved her life when a stray bullet came through her house and ricocheted off the cup, which was sitting right in front of her.

The woman shared a video on TikTok in which she explained the incident. She said she and her fiancé were at home when they heard gunfire outside.

Moments later, a single bullet came through their house, but luckily, it hit the Stanley Cup and ricocheted away from them.

The woman's claim has since gone viral on social media, with many people expressing their disbelief and amazement at the story. Some have even called for the cup to be put on display in a museum or other public place.

While it may sound like an unbelievable tale, incidents like this are not unheard of. In fact, there have been several cases in which everyday objects have saved people's lives from bullets.

In 2016, a man in California claimed that his iPhone saved his life when a robber shot him. The bullet hit the phone and lodged in the metal casing, preventing it from causing any harm to the man.

Of course, exercising caution and seeking immediate help in gunfire or other dangerous situations is always important. But stories like this serve as a reminder that sometimes, even the most unexpected things can make all the difference in life-or-death situations.

