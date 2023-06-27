Erik Karlsson

Report: Hurricanes, Kraken among several EK65 trade suitors

By Sheng Peng

Specific suitors for Erik Karlsson have emerged.

The Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Seattle Kraken are among “several teams” who have talked to the Sharks about Karlsson, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported Tuesday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Keep in mind, it’s still early in the Karlsson derby. And because of his contract, this might be one of the more complicated trades in NHL history.

“It’s still like fairly early in conversation. I think there’s a lot of teams that want to do it, not necessarily a lot of teams that can do it,” the 2023 Norris Trophy winner admitted Sunday.

It appears a lot of it will come down to how much the Sharks will retain of Karlsson’s remaining four years at $11.5 million AAV. And what the Sharks deem as an acceptable return. And if Karlsson will waive his No-Movement Clause.

News

San Francisco 2 hours ago

Struggling with a drug crisis, San Francisco wants Narcan available at every pharmacy

California 4 mins ago

Hate crimes rose 20.2% in California in 2022

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Erik KarlssonNHL Rumors
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us