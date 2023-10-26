Otter known for aggressive behavior toward Santa Cruz surfers gives birth to pup

The search for an otter known for her aggressive behavior towards surfers in Santa Cruz has been called off this week, after a possible explanation for her actions emerged: she was pregnant.

The otter, also known as “841” first made international headlines over the summer for her habit of approaching surfers and stealing their surfboards.

Wildlife officials weren’t sure why that was happening, and were even trying to capture and relocate 841 at one point.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBC Bay Area spoke with photographer Mark Woodward Thursday, who’s credited with keeping an eye on 841 and breaking the news of her pregnancy.

“Starting maybe 3-4 weeks ago, I noticed she was getting a bigger belly,” Woodward said. “And then I was down here last Friday, I saw 841 without a baby. And then I came back on Tuesday and I saw her, and she had a teeny little sea otter with her on her stomach. And it was definitely the smallest one I’ve seen so I assumed it was a newborn.”

The Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement that it was no longer looking to capture the otter, but that it would keep monitoring her behavior.

Anyone who sees 841 and her new pup in-person are advised to keep their distance.