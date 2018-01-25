In this December 17, 2015 file photo, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) speaks during a news conference December 17, 2015 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

GOP lawmakers and conservative media have seized on the notion of a coordinated anti-Trump effort within the FBI after an agent's reference to a "secret society" in a text exchange emerged last month, NBC News reported.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., alleged an informant confirmed there had been "secret off-site meetings” involving "a number of high level, FBI officials." Johnson, who chairs the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, suggested that there is a "secret society" among the Department of Justice and the FBI to undermine the Trump administration.

But a separate congressional Republican source revealed to NBC News that the exchange mentioning a "secret society" was hours after Trump won the presidency, and expressed concerns about what lay ahead after the elections.

"Seems kind of depressing," Lisa Page wrote to Peter Strzok. "Maybe it should just be the first meeting of the secret society."

Trump: Palestine Must Cooperate With Israel for US Aid

In a praise-filled meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the World Economic Forum, President Donald Trump threatened to withhold aid from Palestinians if they do not cooperate with Israel on peace talks. This follows Trump's controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital in 2017. (Published Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018)

It was the only reference to a "secret society" in the recent DOJ disclosure.