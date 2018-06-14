Losing Candidate Sanford: I Pledge Allegiance to the Flag, Not Trump - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Losing Candidate Sanford: I Pledge Allegiance to the Flag, Not Trump

Mark Sanford, SC Republican, loses election after being attacked by President Donald Trump on Twitter

By Adam Edelman

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Meet California’s Most Exciting Thought-Leaders
    AP/Mic Smith, File
    In this file photo, Mark Sanford speaks to reporters outside of Orlando's Pizza in Daniel Island, S.C., on Monday, May 6, 2013.

    South Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Sanford, who lost his primary race this week hours after a last-minute Twitter broadside from President Donald Trump, warned his fellow GOPers on Thursday that the "question of allegiance" to Trump could damage the GOP.

    Sanford on Tuesday night lost to South Carolina state Rep. Katie Arrington, a political newcomer who spent much of the campaign blasting Sanford — who had never lost an election — over his lack of loyalty to Trump.

    "We swear an allegiance to the Constitution and we pledge allegiance to the flag and what was weird about this race that I've never experienced before in any race I've been a part of was an allegiance question where people say are you for or against the president," Sanford told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices