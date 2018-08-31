Majority Say Kneeling 'Not Appropriate' During Anthem: Poll

In this Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif.

A majority of voters say that it is not appropriate for professional football players to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial inequality in the United States, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll that comes before the start of the NFL season. But the poll found stark divides along partisan and racial lines.

Overall, 54 percent of voters called kneeling during the anthem inappropriate, while 43 percent said it was appropriate.

Eighty-nine percent of Trump voters called it inappropriate, while 76 percent of Clinton voters disagreed.

Independents called the protests inappropriate by a margin of about 15 points.

Seven in 10 black voters supported the protests, compared to just 38 percent of white voters.

Fifty-one percent of Hispanics said kneeling was not appropriate.