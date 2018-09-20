More Americans Oppose Kavanaugh Confirmation Than Support It: Poll - NBC Bay Area
More Americans Oppose Kavanaugh Confirmation Than Support It: Poll

Kavanaugh has categorically denied the sexual assault accusation

Published 37 minutes ago

    President Donald Trump (left) and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

    More American voters now oppose Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination than support it after he was accused of committing sexual assault while he was in high school, with opposition increasing 9 points since last month, according to a new national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

    Kavanaugh has categorically denied the accusation, which delayed his scheduled confirmation vote before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and which has roiled American politics less than seven weeks before the 2018 midterm elections.

    In the poll — which was conducted Sunday (when the accusation from Christine Blasey Ford was first made public) through Wednesday — 38 percent of voters say they oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination to serve on the nation’s highest court, including 27 percent who “strongly” oppose him, NBC News reported.

