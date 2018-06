The Justice Department’s inspector general released a report on Thursday addressing the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. It found FBI Director James Comey was “insubordinate” but wasn’t motivated by politics. (Published 2 hours ago)

Here is the report by the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General over the investigtion into the FBI's handling of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.