Embattled Rosenstein Heads to White House: Source

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has been overseeing the special counsel's Russia investigation, is heading to the White House, a source told NBC News Monday, shortly after President Donald Trump said he was weighing whether to fire him.

NBC News is working to confirm multiple reports that Rosenstein is being fired or resigning.

In the radio interview that aired Monday morning, Trump was asked about Rosenstein's future in light of a recent report that Rosenstein had talked about a way to remove Trump from office. Trump said that he didn't want to comment on it until he got more facts.

"But certainly it's being looked at in terms of what took place, if anything took place," Trump told Geraldo Rivera in an interview taped over the weekend.

Last week, The New York Times reported that Rosenstein talked about wearing a wire during meetings with Trump and invoking the 25th Amendment. A Justice Department official and a source in the room countered the Times report to NBC News, saying that Rosenstein's discussion about wearing a wire was sarcastic.

Rosenstein's ouster would throw the future of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election into doubt. Special counsel Robert Mueller has reported to Rosenstein because Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation.

Mueller's office declined to comment to NBC News on whether the office was still being run by Rosenstein.

Trump is in New York City Monday for the United Nations General Assembly.

The Times reported that Rosenstein made the suggestions to record Trump and invoke the 25th Amendment in the spring of 2017, after the president had fired James Comey, the FBI director. They also reportedly came after it was revealed the president had asked Comey to end an investigation into Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security advisor, the Times reported.

Rosenstein had written a memo that was used to justify the president's firing of Comey by criticizing his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. Rosenstein was afraid he had been used, The Times reported.

Trump has long mulled firing Rosenstein, angry that the deputy attorney general appointed Mueller. Rosenstein took over the probe after Sessions recused himself in March 2017 over his earlier interactions with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

It's not clear who would take over the Russia probe if Rosenstein is fired.

