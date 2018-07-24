Trump Recorded Discussing Paying for Playboy Model's Story

Michael Cohen’s attorney says a recorded conversation in 2016 shows Donald Trump mentioning "cash" in relation to a possible payment to a former Playboy model who alleges she had a year-long affair with Trump, NBC News reported.

Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, released the recording to CNN, which aired it Tuesday night. The audio, which is difficult to hear at times, comes after The New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported on the existence of the tape.

The recording appears to show Cohen discuss "how to set the whole thing up with funding" and at one point Trump appears to ask "what financing?" and seems to ask, "Pay with cash?"

Cohen appears to then say "No, no, no, no, no, no, I got.." before Trump is heard saying, or asking, "Check" and then the recording abruptly ends.



