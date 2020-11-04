Hundreds in Oakland Call for Every Vote to Be Counted

While the Trump campaign filed lawsuits Wednesday to stop the counting of ballots in key swing states, hundreds in the East Bay called for every vote to be counted, no matter how long it takes.

Advocacy groups – from climate change organizers to racial justice advocates – gathered outside Oakland City Hall to shout the same slogan: count every vote.

"We need to ensure that every single vote is counted," Zachary Norris of Oakland said.

Nancy Feinstein – no relation to Sen. Dianne Feinstein – wants to leave a healthy planet for her two grandchildren. She said four more years of President Trump means four more years of trashing the environment.

"It's our generation that’s left young people with the mess that we have," she said.

It was a sleepless night for Joe Lamb of Berkeley, who thought the presidential race wouldn’t be this close.

"I woke up this morning really sad," he said.