Decision 2020

Hundreds in Oakland Call for Every Vote to Be Counted

A person holds a "County Every Vote" sign in Oakland.
NBC Bay Area

While the Trump campaign filed lawsuits Wednesday to stop the counting of ballots in key swing states, hundreds in the East Bay called for every vote to be counted, no matter how long it takes.

Advocacy groups – from climate change organizers to racial justice advocates – gathered outside Oakland City Hall to shout the same slogan: count every vote.

"We need to ensure that every single vote is counted," Zachary Norris of Oakland said.

2 hours ago

Trump's High-Stakes Swing State Legal Blitz: Where Does His Campaign Says It's Suing, and Why?

election results Nov 4

November 2020 Election Results

Nancy Feinstein – no relation to Sen. Dianne Feinstein – wants to leave a healthy planet for her two grandchildren. She said four more years of President Trump means four more years of trashing the environment.

"It's our generation that’s left young people with the mess that we have," she said.

It was a sleepless night for Joe Lamb of Berkeley, who thought the presidential race wouldn’t be this close.

"I woke up this morning really sad," he said.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020OaklandElections 2020Election 2020election
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us