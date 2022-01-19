Texas

FBI Confirm Search Near Texas Home of US Rep. Henry Cuellar

The investigation is ongoing

House Democrats
Tom Williams

FBI agents searched near the Texas home of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar on Wednesday as they conducted what an agency spokeswoman called “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”

The motive and scope of the search was not immediately known. But a reporter for The Monitor of McAllen, Texas, which first reported the operation, reported from the scene that more than a dozen federal agents were seen passing in and out of Cuellar’s home bearing cases and other items.

“The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” spokeswoman Rosanne Hughes said. “The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Cuellar’s office issued a brief statement that did not directly address the location or nature of the search.

“Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld,” the statement read.

The statement, like the FBI, shed no light on what agents were seeking.

Since 2004, Cuellar has represented a district that extends from the U.S. border with Mexico near McAllen to Laredo, and north to San Antonio's eastern outskirts. The moderate Democrat has a seat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

