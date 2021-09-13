San Franciscans Rush to Drop Off Recall Election Ballots

As the day of the recall election approaches, Gov. Gavin Newsom meets with President Joe Biden and candidates looking to replace California's governor campaigned up and down the state.

Out on the streets, voters are rushing to the polls and drop-off centers making sure their ballots get counted.

San Francisco has already seen a big turnout among early voters, but people are still heading for the ballot box.

"Oh, it's extremely important. It means everything," said resident Greg Tolbert. "So vote 'no' on the recall."

Republican challenger John Cox spoke outside the French Laundry Restaurant in Napa County, reminding voters of Gov. Newsom's ill-advised outing that many say jumpstarted the recall effort.

"We've got to make sure that California exists not just for the rich and connected like Gavin Newsom, but for the average everyday people trying to make it in this state," Cox said.

On the other hand, highest polling Republican Larry Elder campaigned in Southern California.

"...And God forbid a common sense republican should be elected governor of California, and I do something about crime, I do something about homelessness, I do something about the rise in the cost of living, I do something about the decline in the quality of public education," he stated.

In San Francisco, more than 40% of its eligible ballots have already been returned by mail.

"The election is tomorrow and in the mail you never know," Tolbert said. "I just wanted to be sure because this is really important."

If residents haven't voted yet, San Francisco has more than 500 places where people can drop off their ballot, including outside City Hall.