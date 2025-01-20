politics

New survey reveals that politics may impact romantic relationships

Many millennial and Gen Z Americans say that the presidential inauguration buzz may trigger relationship-breaking arguments

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

According to a new survey conducted by the dating app Highly, the country's political divide is also potentially straining romantic relationships.

Surveying millennial and Gen Z Americans, the survey revealed that one in three women and one in five men believe the presidential inauguration buzz may trigger relationship-breaking arguments.

A similar amount of women would decline a date if their political views are different. That seems to be less of a factor for men.

Forty-three percent of women say they could never date someone who voted differently as them in the election. Versus a total of 21% of men.

However, relationship researcher Marisa Cohen still believes it's not that cut-and-dry.

"A person is more than their vote," Cohen said. "You really need to comb into and get a better understanding of how the person feels about issues that are important to you."

She says having differing opinions does not always mean a relationship is doomed in the long run, but when it comes to politics, being open and honest can help.

