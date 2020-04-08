White House Working on Plan to Cut Aid to WHO

The White House’s Office of Management and Budget is working on a possible plan for cutting U.S. aid to the World Health Organization, administration officials said Wednesday, as President Donald Trump tries to deflect blame for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Administration officials said they also plan to look into the timeline of the WHO’s reaction to coronavirus after it first appeared in China, and “links” to China, NBC News reports.

“What the WHO knew and how it reacted to that knowledge is relevant to the U.S. government’s response to the crisis,” a senior administration official said.

Trump’s focus on the WHO comes as he continues to face questions about his early public statements playing down the virus and how unprepared his administration has been for the pandemic. The president’s embrace of a broadside against the WHO echoes similar criticism from hosts on Fox News, including Tucker Carlson, and some Republican lawmakers.

