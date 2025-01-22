Trump's executive order on gender causes concerns for those with ‘X' identity on passports

One of President Donald Trump’s Day 1 executive orders is sparking new confusion when it comes to some passports.

Since late 2021, Americans have been able to choose one of three options when selecting their sex on their passports.

They could select male, female or simple "X" identity. But an executive order Trump signed on Monday will require passports to reflect the sex of the traveler as either male or female and that's where the issue starts.

Suddenly, some travel plans are marked with uncertainty if like Fae Johnstone, your passport is marked with an "X".

"I’m heading to Europe in May. I do have an “X” on my passport,” Johnstone said.

Trump’s new executive order on sex and gender identifiers will eliminate "X" as an option on passports and any other federal document, starting 30 days from now.

"I’ve had negative experiences at airports before, I’m now expecting things to be much worse. I'm going in knowing there might be a risk I might be denied entry, and that I might not be able to make my flights," Johnstone said.

The questions and confusion are also making some passport services busy, especially since the order takes effect in 30 days and a basic passport change can take six to eight weeks.

"Renewals, right now, we can process without any proof of travel, so we can do it pretty fast, and we have been doing it, assisting people who have been wanting to change their gender marker recently, since it's been a big thing since November," said Jose Bone, manager of the passportoffice.com.

While they're working, Johnstone is thinking about limiting her future travel.

"Like many trans folks in America and around the world, I'm not gonna let the government stop me from living my life.” Johnstone said.

The LGBTQ advocacy group "GLAAD" calls the executive order, "a direct attack on transgender Americans."

Several other organizations say they're already considering legal challenges to the order, which could delay it from taking effect as the issue makes its way through the courts.

Unfortunately, legal experts say they're still debating if the new order actually turns those legally issued prior passports into duds.