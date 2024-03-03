Who is Adam Schiff? Get to know the 2024 California Senate candidate

Who is Adam Schiff?

Schiff, 63, was born in Massachusetts but grew up in California. His father was a clothing salesman. The family moved to Alamo, in the East Bay, in search of the California dream, he says in his official biography. He graduated from Danville's Monte Vista High School.

He graduated from Stanford University and Harvard Law School.

Schiff competes in triathlons and wanted to be a screenwriter.

His wife's name is Eve, and they met playing doubles tennis. They have two children.

What political party does Schiff belong to?

He is a Democrat.

What experience does he have?

The Burbank Democrat was the lead House manager or prosecutor for the first of President Donald Trump's impeachment trails.

Schiff was elected to Congress in 2000, in what was up-to-then the most expensive House race.

He is a member of the House Committee on the Judiciary and is on leave from the House Appropriations Committee.

Previously he was a member of the House committees investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the attack the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, that resulted in the deaths of four Americans.

He also was chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and was a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Schiff served in the California Senate and taught political science courses at a community college.

He worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, and while there prosecuted the first FBI agent to be indicted for spying for Russia.

The four candidates running for Senate to represent California — Steve Garvey, Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff and Katie Porter — deliver their closing remarks at the final debate before the March primary election.

What are Schiff's key issues?

Schiff says he has made the environment, clean energy and mass transit priorities as well as LGBTQ and human rights.

He supports stronger gun laws, including a ban on assault weapons, and would hold the gun industry liable when it acts negligently.

He notes that in 2023 he reintroduced the Protecting Our Democracy Act to prevent presidential abuse of power and to strengthen checks and balances.

On Gaza, he has not called for a ceasefire, but for a “humanitarian pause,” and has said Israel has a right to defend itself.

Who has endorsed him?

Schiff won the backing of former the House speaker, California Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and former California Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer.

The candidates vying to represent California in the U.S. Senate — Steve Garvey, Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff and Katie Porter — discuss national security.

Who is Schiff running against?

Two Democrats, Reps. Barbara Lee and Katie Porter, and Republican Steve Garvey. In all, twenty-seven names appear on the ballot.

When is California’s primary and general election in 2024?

The state's primary is Tuesday, March 5. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

What is Schiff best known for?

As the lead prosecutor for former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial, Schiff received one of Trump's signature taunting nicknames. In his case, it was "Pencil-Neck."

Schiff embraced the insult, tweeting “Newsflash for you Donnie. This pencil neck won’t break.”

He called his role as impeachment manager “the biggest job” of his life.

Once Republicans took control of the House, they voted to censure him for his role.