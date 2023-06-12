Report: Kirk Lacob, Dunleavy Jr. to adopt elevated Dubs roles

The Warriors face plenty of questions in the wake of Bob Myers' announced departure, the most glaring of which is who will fill the hole left by the team's long-time general manager and president of basketball operations?

While Myers endorsed vice president of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr. for the role during his exit interview last month, Warriors owner and CEO Joe Lacob has yet to announce the GM's successor. During that same press conference, Joe Lacob told reporters he had "some ideas" but wanted to make the right decision, whether it took a week or a month.

As it stands, Dunleavy and Joe Lacob's son, Kirk Lacob, currently are "running the show" ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft and free-agency period, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported in a piece published Monday, noting "there doesn’t appear to be any urgency to officially announce a front office restructuring."

In fact, some sort of Dunleavy-Kirk Lacob tandem might be the plan moving forward.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Joe Lacob, the ultimate decider, wasn’t in town this past week," Slater wrote. "Indications remain that Dunleavy and [Kirk] Lacob will step into elevated leadership roles. So the interim structure is the most likely permanent structure."

Lacob hasn't hinted whether or not Myers' replacement -- if there is one? -- will be an internal or external hire.

Along with Dunleavy, obvious speculation also has Kirk Lacob at the top of the candidate list. The eldest Lacob son has worked for the Warriors' front office since Day 1 of Joe Lacob's CEO tenure, holding multiple positions, including executive vice president of basketball operations, over the years.

Dunleavy, on the other hand, has served as Myers' top Lieutenant over the last four seasons.

"We are constantly training for situations like this,” Joe Lacob told reporters as he sat beside Myers last month. “You can't always achieve it, but Bob has trained some great people in his organization. I think they will play a great role going forward.

"I'm not going to say what we are doing yet [because] I don't know what we are doing yet."

RELATED: Anxiety, curiosity surround Warriors' replacement for Myers

No matter how uncertain the Warriors' immediate future might seem, Dunleavy and Kirk Lacob reportedly adopting more permanent leadership roles in the coming months means there certainly will be plenty of experience at the top moving forward.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast