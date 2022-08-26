2022-23 English Premier League Matchweek 4: Key Games, Odds, More

English Premier League Matchweek 4: Key games, odds, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The games are starting to add up as Matchweek 4 of the 2022-23 English Premier League season begins on Saturday.

After Newcastle managed a 3-3 draw against Manchester City in Matchweek 3, Arsenal remain the only perfect side in the league after comfortably handling AFC Bournemouth 3-0 on the road. Mikel Arteta’s team won’t have it so easy this week, however.

Let’s take a look at what Matchweek 4 has in store for us:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When is the first game of the English Premier League’s Matchweek 4?

St. Mary’s Stadium will host the first game of Matchweek 4 as Southampton will face off against Manchester United on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET. Both teams are coming off wins last week, with the Red Devils beating Liverpool in a thriller at Old Trafford.

The last game will be on Sunday as newly promoted Nottingham Forest play host to Tottenham at 11:30 a.m. ET. The Spurs are one of seven teams to have not lost yet.

What are the key games from Matchweek 4 of the 2022 English Premier League season?

We’ll kick things off with Brighton hosting Leeds United on Saturday. Managers Graham Potter (Brighton) and Jesse Marsch (Leeds) have gotten their respective teams off to flying starts and haven’t lost yet, though one of them might suffer that fate. Leeds’ high-press tactic paid off last week against Chelsea in an upset 3-0 win while Brighton topped West Ham 2-0 on the road.

The next game comes two-and-a-half hours after Brighton-Leeds. Arsenal will be hosting newly promoted Fulham, another game where both teams have no scratches in the loss column. Fulham drew with Liverpool in Matchweek 1 as manager Marco Silva has them playing a brand of football that could keep them up this season. It’ll be a tough test for the Gunners as they’ll look to maintain their stellar form.

The last game to highlight is Aston Villa hosting West Ham on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET. Both the Villains and Hammers have been extremely disappointing to start the season, as they each have the quality of a top-10 side. Let’s see which team, if any, can regain some form by collecting all three points.

English Premier League Matchweek 4 odds

Here’s how Matchweek 4 is expected to pan out, with all odds courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Southampton vs. Manchester United

Southampton: +325

Draw: +290

Manchester United: -131

Brentford vs. Everton

Brentford: +105

Draw: +240

Everton: +260

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester City: -551

Draw: +600

Crystal Palace: +1400

Brighton vs. Leeds United

Brighton: -115

Draw: +260

Leeds: +300

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

Liverpool: -1000

Draw: +850

Bournemouth: +2000

Chelsea vs. Leicester City

Chelsea: -250

Draw: +375

Leicester City: +650

Arsenal vs. Fulham

Arsenal: -325

Draw: +450

Fulham: +800

Aston Villa vs. West Ham

Aston Villa: +125

Draw: +240

West Ham: +210

Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle

Wolves: +170

Draw: +220

Newcastle: +165

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham

Nottingham Forest: +575

Draw: +350

Tottenham: -221

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.