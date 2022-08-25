2022 US Open: Past Women's Winners And Records

After a season of tenacious competition, the U.S. Open is back and the hardcourts are ready to be dusted off.

The annual tennis showdown will take place over the span of two weeks, beginning on Monday, Aug. 29 and concluding on Sunday, Sept. 11, and feature an array of tennis superstars including Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff.

Last year, Raducanu’s iconic run to win the U.S. Open recorded her as the first singles qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title.

She also became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade in the 1977 Wimbledon Championships.

With this being the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year, let’s take a deep dive into some history at the event, including past winners and records of women. (Check out the men's records here.)

Who was the winner of the 2021 U.S. Open?

The 2021 U.S. Open women’s singles champion was England’s Emma Raducanu. The women's doubles champions were Australia’s Samantha Stosur and China’s Zhang Shuai. The 2021 mixed doubles champions were USA’s Desirae Krawczyk and England’s Joe Salisbury.

U.S. Open champions year-by-year

Here are the last five U.S. Open winners:

2021

Women’s Singles: Emma Raducanu

Women’s Doubles: Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai

Mixed Doubles: Desirae Krawczyk, Joe Salisbury

2020

Women’s Singles: Naomi Osaka

Women’s Doubles: Laura Siegemund, Vera Zvonareva

Mixed Doubles: *Canceled due to COVID-19

2019

Women’s Singles: Bianca Andreescu

Women’s Doubles: Elise Mertens, Aryna Sabalenka

Mixed Doubles: Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Jamie Murray

2018

Women’s Singles: Naomi Osaka

Women’s Doubles: Ashleigh Barty, CoCo Vandeweghe

Mixed Doubles: Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Jamie Murray

2017

Women’s Singles: Sloane Stephens

Women’s Doubles: Chan Yung-jan, Martina Hingis

Mixed Doubles: Martina Hingis, Jamie Murray

What are some U.S. Open records made by women?

Here are some of the notable records made by women in the U.S. Open since 1887:

Most singles titles

Chris Evert (USA): 6

Serena Williams (USA): 8

Most consecutive singles titles

Chris Evert (USA): 4 *between 1975-78

Most doubles titles

Martina Navratilova (USA): 9

Most consecutive doubles titles

Virginia Ruano Pascual (ESP): 3

Paola Suárez (ARG): 3

Most mixed doubles titles

Margaret Court (AUS): 3

Billie Jean King (USA): 3

Martina Navratilova (USA): 3

