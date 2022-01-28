49ers Fans Help Send Off Team Ahead of NFC Title Game Against Rams

The 49ers arrived in Los Angeles for the big NFC Championship Game this Sunday.

They took off from Levi’s Stadium and were be cheered on by plenty of the faithful fans there this weekend.

About 200 fans attended the team’s send off Friday night.

It was pure excitement from the 49er faithful, as they showed hup in numbers to root on the team leaving Levi’s stadium in buses.

It was a party like atmosphere. Fans say they had to show up for their guys.

“I went to games since 1979 at Candlestick. You have to be there for your team,” said Daly City resident Sam Mannea.

It’s the 49ers third time playing the Rams this season.

They won the first two, including down in LA earlier this month.

That’s where the 49ers LA chapter president said it was a sea of niner fans.

“Every time you went to grab a soda or popcorn or whatever it was nothing but red. The restrooms were red, the outside was red, everywhere was red,” said Jose Diaz, 49ers LA Chapter President.

Shortly after, the party continued with chants of #BeatLA with 🎶 @p_lo (of course) in the background. Story at 11 on NBC. pic.twitter.com/TCMhrPogDV — Ian Cull (@NBCian) January 29, 2022

Even though tickets were restricted to LA zip codes earlier in the week, Diaz expects another red out.

“They cannot block us. We’re going to get in there one way or another. We did it once, and we’ll do it again and again,” he said.

According to Stubhub, the cheapest tickets are around $600 and 43% of tickets sold in the state were from the north.

But the NorCal buyers have bought nearly twice as much as they bought for that game earlier this month at SoFi stadium.

The fans staying behind said they can’t wait for Sunday, as the team is one win away from the super bowl.

“To show them as they drive out, we got your back and we love you so much because football is everything,” Mannea said.

The 49ers arrived in LA late Friday night. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said they left late because it’s their typical schedule before a road game, they like to get to the hotel and go right to bed. Their work continues in the morning.