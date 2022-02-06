49ers

49ers' Mike McDaniel Officially Named Dolphins' Head Coach

By Taylor Wirth

Dolphins name former 49ers OC McDaniel next head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears as if the 49ers will be losing their offensive coordinator. 

The Miami Dolphins announced Sunday afternoon, that they have agreed to terms with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who will be named the next head coach. 

McDaniel was initially hired as the 49ers run game coordinator in 2017 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. 

Having completed a second interview with McDaniel on Friday, Fox Sports' Peter Schrager reported that the interview lasted upwards of 10 hours. 

The 38-year-old will replace former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who is currently suing the NFL and the New York Giants for what he alleges as racism throughout the hiring process. 

