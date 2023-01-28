49ers to Have Smaller Fan Presence Than Eagles at NFC Championship Game

Faithful to be heavily outnumbered by Eagles fans at the Linc originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers historically have had a very visible fan presence at away games, but it will be a different story for Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Ticket marketplace Vivid Seats forecasts that 49ers Faithful will represent only 15 percent of the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field for San Francisco's title game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It could be the cross-country location, Eagles fans not selling their tickets on the secondary market or simply the high price of tickets. Costs per seat are the third-highest price per ticket since Vivid has been tracking prices.

The only two higher-priced 49ers events were the club’s last two Super Bowl appearances in 2020 and 2013.

02/02/20 Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers - $5,696 02/03/13 Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers vs Baltimore Ravens - $2,544 01/29/23 NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles - $967 01/30/22 NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams - $835 01/22/23 NFC Divisional Playoffs: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers - $573

Kyle Shanahan shared during the week that quarterback Brock Purdy and the offense prepared for the Linc's crowd noise by using a silent count during practice. The coach prefers playing at Levi's Stadium with the home-crowd support, but mentioned being on the road can provide extra motivation for the players and staff.

“There’s pluses and advantages to both,” Shanahan said Friday. “I think there’s more to playing at home because of the crowd noise, but it’s always nice to go on the road, too, with your crew and rally together and go into a place where no one wants you there except your team, and that can be really fun and inspiring also.”

Eagles fans are notoriously loud and might have a little more motivation to raise the decibel level after 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel’s comment earlier in the week.

"We know it's going to be loud, but no stadium is as loud as ours,” Samuel said Wednesday. “At the end of the day, they are at home and it’s the NFC Championship. They will be all riled up. We don’t really feed much into all that. We just put the pads on and just go to work.”

On Sunday, Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field will certainly be hoping to prove the “wide back” wrong.

