49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Calls Brock Purdy ‘Most Poised Rookie' He's Ever Had

Shanahan calls 49ers QB Purdy 'most poised rookie' he's ever had originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy is putting the NFL on notice that his performance through three games isn't a fluke, and his coach has noticed.

Purdy, the 22-year-old rookie quarterback, led the 49ers to a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, completing 17 of 26 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns to help San Francisco clinch its first NFC West title since 2019.

Despite appearing in just three games -- the last two of which he started after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins -- the former Iowa State signal-caller isn't letting the spotlight affect his play.

Count 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan among those impressed with Purdy.

"He's definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had," Shanahan told reporters after the win. "He's been like that since he's gotten here. From what I hear about him in college, I think it was very similar, just starting as a freshman, and he's been great. He was poised all week."

Shanahan's compliment is significant, considering the 49ers coach was on the Washington Football Team staff in 2012. The team -- led by his dad, Mike Shanahan -- had Robert Griffin III, who won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Kirk Cousins as first-year signal callers on its quarterback depth chart.

Shanahan noted Thursday that Purdy isn't only impressing him by his conduct as a starter. The 49ers QB is earning more respect from the locker room after battling soreness in his obliques and ribs area to play.

"I mean, still, you could tell in pregame warm-ups a number of things that were really tough for him," Shanahan said. "And for him to be able to just play, let alone to play the way he did to protect the ball.

"I knew he struggled to move a little bit at times, but there at the end for that third-and-1, for him to be able to run and move the chains there. They had a lot of respect for him before that game, but a lot more now."

Purdy looks to continue his excellent performance under center when the 49ers face the Commanders next Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

