NFL Rumors: Brock Purdy to Undergo Surgery, Will Be Ready by Training Camp

Report: Purdy to undergo surgery, will be ready for training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Brock Purdy will undergo surgery to repair his torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) at the end of the month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, citing sources.
The 49ers' 23-year-old quarterback will fly to Dallas and meet with Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The surgery is set for the following day, per Rapoport.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Purdy is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for training camp, Rapoport added.
This story will be updated.
Copyright RSN