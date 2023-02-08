49ers

NFL Rumors: Brock Purdy to Undergo Surgery, Will Be Ready by Training Camp

By Tristi Rodriguez

Report: Purdy to undergo surgery, will be ready for training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy will undergo surgery to repair his torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) at the end of the month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, citing sources. 

The 49ers' 23-year-old quarterback will fly to Dallas and meet with Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The surgery is set for the following day, per Rapoport. 

Purdy is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for training camp, Rapoport added. 

