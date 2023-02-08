NFL Rumors: Brock Purdy to Undergo Surgery, Will Be Ready by Training Camp

Report: Purdy to undergo surgery, will be ready for training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy will undergo surgery to repair his torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) at the end of the month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, citing sources.

The 49ers' 23-year-old quarterback will fly to Dallas and meet with Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The surgery is set for the following day, per Rapoport.

#49ers QB Brock Purdy will meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Feb. 21 and plans to have surgery to repair his torn UCL on the 22nd, sources say. The surgery, set to be done by the respected #Rangers doc, will allow Purdy to make a full recovery & be ready for training camp. pic.twitter.com/9ahMWbqPD1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2023

Purdy is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for training camp, Rapoport added.

This story will be updated.