The Rock Congratulates 49ers' George Kittle on His Contract Extension

49ers fans everywhere are pumped that George Kittle officially signed his five-year contract extension to stay in San Francisco on Friday.

But there is one fan that's a little more jacked up for Kittle.

That's right. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson congratulated the All-Pro tight end on his new deal.

Kittle was equally stoked to get the message from The Rock.

Kittle, a huge WWE fan, has formed a close bond with The Rock over the last year. When the 49ers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 last season, Kittle channeled The Rock with a postgame speech. A day later, the wrestling icon tweeted at Kittle, blowing the tight end's mind.

Ever since then, The Rock has been cheering on Kittle and the 49ers, and they even met before Super Bowl LIV.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Kittle spoke about meeting The Rock.

"I felt like a little kid meeting a superhero," Kittle said to ESPN's Tory Zawacki Roy. "That was one of the coolest things about the whole Super Bowl. I took his one bottle of tequila that he had. It was delicious."

Fans likely won't be allowed in NFL games during the 2020 season, but it's a safe bet that The Rock will be watching Kittle play and rooting for him on Twitter.

