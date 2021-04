Trey, welcome to the Bay.

The San Francisco 49ers selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick in Thursday's NFL draft, ending weeks-long anticipation on what the team would do.

Here's a look at how locals are reacting to Trey Lance becoming the newest member of the Faithful.

👀 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 30, 2021

The pick is in! @treylance09 Diamond in the rough. Amazing decision by the Niners. #49ers Let's go! — Jerry Rice (@JerryRice) April 30, 2021

The #49ers have their QB of the future. They selected North Dakota State's Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the #NFLDraft. https://t.co/KcuzVcbjeQ pic.twitter.com/J6zLkbyN79 — Brendan Weber (@BrendanNWeber) April 30, 2021

https://twitter.com/49ers/status/1387930133034532866

New SF QB Trey Lance’s psychological tests for the 49ers were “off the charts”, per a source. The 49ers considered him the smartest quarterback in this draft class. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2021