5 Athletes Inducted Into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

The Bay Area has been cheering for five people for decades but Monday they weren’t in uniform, they were in suits and dresses for their induction into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

One of the men inducted was the man who managed the San Francisco Giants to their first, second and third World Series titles, Bruce Bochy.

“So many different people helping your careers so I can’t thank them enough,” said he said.

Bochy rumored to be up for the Padres manager job, no comment on that Monday. But he did comment on who he thinks the Giants would rather face in the divisional series: Cards or Dodgers?

“I don’t think it matters to them. I really don’t,” he said. “You look at the Dodgers and what they’ve done this year and what they did in the past and their experience but you also have to look at how well the Cardinals play down the stretch.”

Twelve-time Olympic medalist, Vallejo native and Cal Berkeley grad, swimmer Natalie Coughlin couldn’t believe she’s now part of this hall of legends.

“Oh my God this is actually happening!? Not only logistically but I couldn’t have imagined when I started swimming at six years old that this is where it would end up for me,” she said.

Former 49er defensive tackle Bryant Young, 14 years with the team, a Super Bowl winner, revered by his teammates.

“This franchise means so much to me and you talk about a brand!” he said. “Tried to carry it with such honor and dignity because it meant so much to me.”