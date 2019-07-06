Toronto Raptors Forward, NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to Head to LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors holds the MVP trophy during the Toronto Raptors Victory Parade on June 17, 2019, in Toronto, Canada. The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 4-2 to win the 2019 NBA Finals.

Riverside native Kawhi Leonard is joining the Los Angeles Clippers, according to multiple reports Friday night.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports first reported the decision of the two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable player, who had been reportedly mulling over choosing between the LA Clippers, LA Lakers and Toronto Raptors.

In addition, the Clippers are acquiring All-Star guard and Palmdale native Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a trade for a "record-setting collection of draft choices," according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Clippers are sending the Thunder four unprotected first-round draft picks, one protected first-round draft pick, two pick swaps, Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, according to Wojnarowski.

Even giving up a major haul of draft picks, the Clippers now have two elite talents that should rival the Lakers' new superstar tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Without a doubt, the Clippers have landed the most highly coveted free agent in the summer of 2019, as Leonard is coming off a NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award winning performance with the Toronto Raptors.

Leonard, who has won two NBA titles and two NBA Finals MVP awards, led the Raptors to their first ever NBA championship, and the Clippers will hope Leonard, along with George, can lead the often overlooked franchise to its first ever title.