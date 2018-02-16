Red, White, Blue and Gold: Watch Every US Gold Medal Performance - NBC Bay Area
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Published at 9:00 AM PST on Feb 16, 2018

From 17-year-olds Red Gerard and Chloe Kim to 31-year-old Shaun White, Americans have shined on snowboards -- and four of their five gold medals through the first half of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang came on the boards. Watch those performances, plus Mikaela Shiffrin's impressive Giant Slalom run, below.

17-year-old Red Gerard delivers epic final run to win men's Slopestyle:

Watch Red Gerard's Gold Medal-Winning Run in Slopestyle

Jamie Anderson survives fierce wind that derailed many others to win women's Slopestyle:

Watch Jamie Anderson's Gold Medal Run in Snowboard Slopestyle

Chloe Kim delivers back-to-back 1080s on her victory lap to earn near-perfect score in women's Halfpipe: 

Chloe Kim Wins Olympic Gold With Back-to-Back 1080s

Shaun White's back-against-the-wall run wins Halfpipe gold:

Shaun White Goes for Gold in Epic Final Halfpipe Run

Superstar Mikaela Shiffrin wins second career gold in giant slalom:

Mikaela Shiffrin Claims Olympic Giant Slalom Gold Medal

Take a look at all of the United States' medal winners in Pyeongchang:

These US Athletes Won Medals at the 2018 Winter OlympicsThese US Athletes Won Medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics

