Athletics' Matt Chapman, Sean Murphy Win AL Gold Glove Awards

A's stars Murphy, Chapman among AL Gold Glove award winners originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Athletics had a trio of Gold Glove finalists in 2021, and two of them managed to come away with hardware as the winners were announced Sunday night. Sean Murphy, Matt Olson and Matt Chapman all were finalists, and both Chapman and Murphy managed to come away with the honor.

Chapman, who also previously was a two-time winner, was tied with catcher Sean Murphy for the best defensive Wins Above Replacement (dWAR) on the A's with Murphy and wowed fans across baseball time and time again with his remarkable web gems. Chapman was MLB's best third baseman in DEF (11) and ultimate zone rate per 150 games (8.8).

He becomes the fourth A's third baseman in r to win three or more Gold Gloves.

Murphy, a first-time winner, paced all MLB catchers with a 19.6 Defensive Runs Above Average (DEF) and was one of the league's best at framing pitchers for extra strikes. Murphy was tied for the team lead in dWAR and was tied with Max Stassi for most defensive runs saved among catchers.

Olson, who also was a Gold Glover in 2018 and '19, continues to solidify himself as one of baseball's best first basemen. Olson led AL first basemen with six defensive runs saved (DRS) and started 152 games at first for the A's. Houston Astros star Yuli Gurriel ended up winning in the AL.