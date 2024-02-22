soccer

Barcelona court finds Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves guilty of sexual assault

The three-judge panel sentenced Alves to four years, six months.

By Joseph Wilson | Associated Press

Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves sits during his trial in Barcelona, Spain.
D.Zorrakino/Pool Photo via AP, File

Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves was found guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub, a Spanish court ruled on Thursday.

The three-judge panel sentenced Alves to four years, six months.

Alves, aged 40, denied any wrongdoing during a trial that took place over three days this month.

The decision can be appealed.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

soccer Jan 20, 2023

Brazilian Soccer Star Dani Alves Jailed for Alleged Sexual Assault

soccer Feb 5

Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves goes on trial for alleged sexual assault of a woman in Barcelona

The court found Alves sexually assaulted his victim early in the morning of Dec. 31, 2022, when she said he raped her in a bathroom of an upscale Barcelona nightclub.

State prosecutors had sought a nine-year prison sentence for Alves while the lawyers representing his accuser wanted 12 years. His defense asked for his acquittal, or if found guilty a one-year sentence plus 50,000 euros ($54,000) compensation for the victim.

Alves has been in jail since being detained on Jan. 20, 2023. His requests for bail were denied because the court considered him a flight risk. Brazil does not extradite its own citizens when they are sentenced in other countries.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

soccer
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us